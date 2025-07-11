news
Hardware: Fairphone, Arduino, and More
Have you seen the modular accessories for The Fairphone (Gen. 6)?
The latest Fairphone model wouldn’t be a Fairphone if it didn’t come with Fairphone’s signature modular design. The Fairphone (Gen. 6) lives up to its legacy with 12 replaceable spare parts, including the display, the cameras, the USB-C port, the battery and more.
Tianon Gravi: Yubi Whati? (YubiKeys, ECDSA, and X.509)
Off-and-on over the last several weeks, I've been spending time trying to learn/understand YubiKeys better, especially from the perspective of ECDSA and signing. 🔏
I had a good mental model for how "slots" work (canonically referenced by their hexadecimal names such as
9C), but found that it had a gap related to "objects"; while closing that, I was annoyed that the main reference table for this gap lives primarily in either a PDF or inside several implementations, so I figured I should create the reference I want to see in the world, but that it would also be useful to write down some of my understanding for my own (and maybe others') future reference. 😎
So, to that end, I'm going to start with a bit (❗) of background information, with the heavy caveat that this only applies to "PIV" ("FIPS 201") usage of YubiKeys, and that I only actually care about ECDSA, although I've been reassured that it's the same for at least RSA (anything outside this is firmly Here Be Not Tianon; "gl hf dd"). 👍
(Incidentally, learning all this helped me actually appreciate the simplicity of cloud-based KMS solutions, which was an unexpected side effect. 😬)
Arduino ☛ New proprietary trap AWS x Arduino Opta Workshop: Connect your PLC to the Cloud in just a few steps
We’re excited to invite you to a brand-new workshop created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Whether you’re modernizing factory operations or tinkering with your first industrial project, this hands-on workshop is your gateway to building cloud-connected PLCs that ship data – fast. At Arduino, we believe in making advanced technology more accessible.
CNX Software ☛ Axiomtek KIWI330 1.6-inch ultra-compact defective chip maker Intel N50 SBC is smaller than a Raspberry Pi
Axiomtek has launched the KIWI330, a 1.6-inch ultra-compact SBC built around the defective chip maker Intel N50 processor. It comes with 4GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 64GB NVMe SSD in a compact 72 x 56 mm form factor, which is even smaller than a Raspberry Pi or the company’s earlier KIWI310 SBC. Despite its tiny size, the SBC features three USB 3.2 Type-C ports (one with DisplayPort), eDP display support, an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for wireless or Hey Hi (AI) module, and optional MIO expansion modules for COM, LAN, or GPIO. The KIWI330 is suitable for AIoT systems, intelligent gateways, and industrial edge devices.