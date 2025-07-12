news
Databases: PostgreSQL and European Autonomy
The Register UK ☛ Cloud PostgreSQL uptime falls well short of expectations
The survey of 212 IT decision-makers across enterprises and SaaS businesses found that 91 percent of organizations currently using PostgreSQL demand no more than four minutes of downtime per month, or around 99.99 percent uptime, while 24 percent aim for less than 30 seconds. The findings suggest PostgreSQL is capable of supporting operations with significant performance and reliability requirements.
Simon Willison ☛ Postgres LISTEN/NOTIFY does not scale
Moving away from LISTEN/NOTIFY to trigger actions on changes to rows gave them a significant performance boost under high write loads.
Gabriel Simmer ☛ Clustered PostgreSQL
The goal of this was pretty simple - protect against one of my machines going offline taking other services running on other machines offline. Much in the same way I ditched HAProxy in favour of virtual IPs, I wanted to be able to take a machine out of rotation entirely (whether it be a crash or hardware maintenence) but still be able to use my self hosted things. I go out of my way to test this by randomly disrupting machines, virtual or physical, to make sure I don't have any blindspots.
Bert Hubert ☛ The European Cloud/Computing Situation
This software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) model also made it possible to do away with a lot of local IT knowledge. And in fact, many company departments would sidestep their own computer people completely, and do business directly with SaaS providers, a practice known as “shadow IT”.
Such SaaS providers are sometimes European, but often aren’t.