Two common ways to iterate over data in Python are for loops and looping with indexing. for loops process each item in a sequence, one by one. Use a loop in combination with Python’s indexing system to access both the position and the value of each element.

Both approaches can get you to the same result in many cases. But the reasons you might choose one over the other, as well as how they operate under the hood and impact application performance at scale, are quite different.