Jamie McClelland ☛ Jamie McClelland: Avoiding Apache Max Request Workers Errors
TecMint ☛ Master Linux in Just 7 Days – Even If You’re a Complete Beginner!
A complete 7-day crash course to help beginners master Linux, the command line, software management, and more. No experience needed!
David Bremner: Hibernate on the pocket reform 5/n
Setup Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles 2.9.8.7 on Fedora 42 WKS (KDE Plasma 6.4.2) in VENV
Salih Emin: How to use an Hey Hi (AI) in terminal with free models
How would you feel if you could have access to Hey Hi (AI) models, many of which are free, directly from the comfort of your terminal?
Ghacks ☛ How to install Linux on an external SSD
So, you want to try Linux? Here's a quick guide to help you install Linux on an external SSD.
You were expecting a Linux propaganda, weren't you? Windows 10 is dying, you should...... Nah, it's up to you to choose what you want to use. If you like Windows, use it, there's nothing wrong with that. I want to help those who have already made their decision to try Linux.
Firstly, why do this? You could always install Linux in a virtual machine like VMWare Workstation, that's a good way to familiarize yourself with Linux. But that doesn't give you the proper experience with real hardware, you could end up thinking Linux is slow. A Live USB would be a better way to check how fast your PC is on Linux, and is also useful to check whether all your hardware is compatible with it. But even that is a bit slow in terms of performance, installing Linux on an external SSD while leaving your Windows install intact is a safe way to use Linux.
Ghacks ☛ Unable to set your monitor as the primary display in Linux? Here's how to fix that
Maybe you are using a laptop that is connected to an external monitor. You want to use the monitor as your primary display on Linux, but it just won't let you. Let's fix that.