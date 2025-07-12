So, you want to try Linux? Here's a quick guide to help you install Linux on an external SSD.

You were expecting a Linux propaganda, weren't you? Windows 10 is dying, you should...... Nah, it's up to you to choose what you want to use. If you like Windows, use it, there's nothing wrong with that. I want to help those who have already made their decision to try Linux.

Firstly, why do this? You could always install Linux in a virtual machine like VMWare Workstation, that's a good way to familiarize yourself with Linux. But that doesn't give you the proper experience with real hardware, you could end up thinking Linux is slow. A Live USB would be a better way to check how fast your PC is on Linux, and is also useful to check whether all your hardware is compatible with it. But even that is a bit slow in terms of performance, installing Linux on an external SSD while leaving your Windows install intact is a safe way to use Linux.