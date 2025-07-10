news
System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series
More than a year since the previous Adder WS refresh, System76’s high-end Linux laptop now features the NVIDIA 50 GPU series, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, as well as the Intel Core Ultra i9 275HX CPU with 24 cores, 36MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.
Other changes include a 73Wh 4-cell Lithium-Ion battery and Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity. The rest of the features remain the same in the new Adder WS laptop, including the FullHD 1080p (1920×1080) matte finish display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 144 Hz refresh rate, multitouch touchpad, multi-color backlit chiclet US QWERTY keyboard.