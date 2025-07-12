news
Release of Wine 10.12
The Wine development release 10.12 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- Optional EGL backend in the X11 driver.
- Support for Bluetooth Low Energy services.
- More support for generating Windows Runtime metadata in WIDL.
- ARM64 builds enabled in Gitlab CI.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.12.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
Wine 10.12 Brings Optional EGL Backend
One of the standout additions in this release is the optional EGL backend in the X11 driver, which could improve graphics performance and compatibility for certain applications. EGL, a cross-platform interface for rendering APIs like OpenGL and Vulkan, may offer smoother performance in games and graphical software running under Wine.