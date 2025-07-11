news
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat: the customer’s choice on G2 and TrustRadius
Red Hat understands that customer feedback plays a crucial role in guiding technology purchasing decisions. Consequently, peer review vendors such as TrustRadius and G2 have become essential tools for businesses and buyers alike. Buyers benefit from reading authentic customer experiences, ratings and accolades on these trusted peer review sites in order to make the best buying decision for their business. At the same time, the feedback collected from our customers through peer review sites, alongside other channels, contributes significantly to Red Hat’s ongoing effort to enhance
Red Hat ☛ Storage considerations for OpenShift Virtualization
A successful deployment of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization requires careful planning and evaluation of its operating environment. One aspect to include in any planning activity is the storage used by the virtual machines (VMs).
In this article, we will analyze some of the high-level architectural approaches available and highlight the pros and cons of each option. Before beginning, we recommend reviewing the storage requirements of the VM use case.
Red Hat ☛ Upgrade from OpenShift Service Mesh 2.6 to 3.0 with Kiali
Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh 3.0 is upon us and with it comes new ways to manage your mesh. Canary upgrades of your control plane are now possible with 3.0, and the migration process from OpenShift Service Mesh 2.6 to 3.0 utilizes a canary upgrade to minimize downtime while upgrading.
Red Hat ☛ EE Builder with Ansible Automation Platform on OpenShift
The core component in the execution of Ansible Playbooks within Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is the execution environment. These execution environments bundle together various collections required for automation across multiple domains and targets. Effectively managing the lifecycle of these environments is an important process in the overall operationalization of Ansible Automation Platform.
Red Hat ☛ How to debug confidential containers securely
Confidential containers (CoCo) bring confidential computing to cloud-native environments by enabling Kubernetes pods to run inside a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). By standardizing confidential computing at the pod level, CoCo simplifies its adoption, allowing Kubernetes users to deploy confidential workloads using familiar workflows and tools—without requiring deep expertise in confidential computing technologies.
The Register UK ☛ VMware’s rivals ramp up their efforts to create alternative stacks
As VMware pushes its vision for private clouds built around its core virtualization technology, rival vendors are ramping their efforts to create an alternative stack.
OpenNebula, the open source virtualization stack based on the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM), last week released version 7.0 of its suite and billed it as “a major architectural leap” thanks to “a redefined cloud-edge orchestration engine … designed to support distributed, sovereign, and intelligent infrastructure across hybrid and multi-provider environments.”
YouTube ☛ Matt Hicks, Red Hat | RAISE Summit 2025