news
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.
This is the second release in the GParted Live 1.7 series, which introduced experimental support for the Bcachefs file system, support for recognizing NBDs (Network Block Devices), as well as a new mechanism that prevents GParted probe from starting LVM (Logical Volume Management) volume groups.