Security and Windows TCO

Security Week ☛ Millions of Cars Exposed to Remote Hacking via PerfektBlue Attack
PCA Cyber Security has discovered critical vulnerabilities in the BlueSDK Bluetooth stack that could have allowed remote code execution on car systems.
Security Week ☛ Qantas Confirms 5.7 Million Impacted by Data Breach
Hackers compromised names, addresses, email address, phone numbers, and other information pertaining to Qantas customers.
PR Newswire ☛ Adaptiva Introduces Autonomous Patching for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Adaptiva, a leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced support for automated Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) patching. The company's OneSite Patch product now supports autonomous patching across Windows, Mac, and leading Linux distributions. The added support for RHEL expands the company's patch catalog to span more than 20,000 products and over 100,000 patches.
Scoop News Group ☛ UK arrests four for cyberattacks on major British retailers
The U.K.’s National Crime Agency claims the four were involved in attacks on Marks & Spencer. The cybersecurity industry attributed those attacks to Scattered Spider.
Security Week ☛ Four Arrested in UK Over M&S, Co-op Cyberattacks
Three teens and a woman have been arrested by the UK’s NCA over the hacking of M&S, Co-op and Harrods.
Security Week ☛ Ingram Micro Restores Systems Impacted by Ransomware
Ingram Micro has restored operations across all countries and regions after disconnecting systems to contain a ransomware attack.
Tom's Hardware ☛ AI malware can now evade Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Defender — open-source LLM outsmarts tool around 8% of the time after three months of training
Researchers spent three months and approximately $1,500 training the open-source Qwen 2.5 LLM to bypass Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Defender
