BSD Leftovers

The FreeBSD Foundation kindly sponsored my trip to Ottawa for the BSDCan 2025 conference and FreeBSD developer summit. We had the usual two-day developer summit on June 11th and 12th, followed by the conference proper on the 13th and 14th. Per my usual routine, I took the train from Toronto to Ottawa to attend BSDcan, this time with the wrinkle of bringing my ARM Morello desktop along for use in Brooks Davis’ talk on CHERI and upstreaming support for it to FreeBSD. Ed Maste kindly picked it up and drove it for me, which made my trip to Ottawa much easier; on the way back I had to lug it along on the train in an oversized luggage case. I had never tried to transport a desktop computer that way before and I was pretty relieved that it still booted up fine when I got it back home!