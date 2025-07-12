BSD Leftovers

news
Undeadly ☛ watch(1) utility added to -current
Job Snijders (job@) has added (to -current) a new utility, watch(1), for periodically executing a command and displaying its output.
FreeBSD ☛ BSDCan 2025 Trip Report – Chuck Tuffli
The FreeBSD Foundation kindly sponsored my trip to Ottawa for the BSDCan 2025 conference and FreeBSD Developer Summit. The event spanned four days, with the first two for the developer summit and the second two for the conference. Both took place at the University of Ottawa as they have in past years.
FreeBSD ☛ BSDCan 2025 Trip Report – Mark Johnston
The FreeBSD Foundation kindly sponsored my trip to Ottawa for the BSDCan 2025 conference and FreeBSD developer summit. We had the usual two-day developer summit on June 11th and 12th, followed by the conference proper on the 13th and 14th. Per my usual routine, I took the train from Toronto to Ottawa to attend BSDcan, this time with the wrinkle of bringing my ARM Morello desktop along for use in Brooks Davis’ talk on CHERI and upstreaming support for it to FreeBSD. Ed Maste kindly picked it up and drove it for me, which made my trip to Ottawa much easier; on the way back I had to lug it along on the train in an oversized luggage case. I had never tried to transport a desktop computer that way before and I was pretty relieved that it still booted up fine when I got it back home!
BSDly ☛ That grumpy BSD guy: Yes, The Book of PF, 4th Edition Is Coming Soon
This week it was finally time to announce, to the fediverse and to mailing lists, that there is a new edition of The Book of PF in the works, and preordering is now enabled.
