Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools
Coming after Parrot OS 6.3, the Parrot OS 6.4 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, including for the Raspberry Pi edition, and features two new tools, namely Goshs, a SimpleHTTPServer written in Go, and ConvoC2, a Red Teamer’s tool to exploit Microsoft Teams for remote command execution.
Several hacking tools have been updated in Parrot OS 6.4, including airgeddon 11.50, Metasploit 6.4.71, Seclists and Seclists-lite 2025.2, enum4linux-ng 1.3.4, beef-xss 0.5.4.0, powershell-empire 6.1.2, Starkiller 3.0.0, NetExec 1.4.0, Caido 0.48.1, gbp-gef 2025.1, and ruby-cms-scanner 0.15.0.