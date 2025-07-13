news

Jul 13, 2025



TIL the PlayStation 2 Can Run Linux—Here's How It Works

I always thought that the PlayStation 3 was the only console to offer official Linux support as an alternative operating system, but it turns out I was wrong! Sony had done this before, it just wasn't in the news because of a major scandal.

That's right, the mighty PlayStation 2 could run Linux, although getting that to work required quite a bit of effort, and some additional kit.