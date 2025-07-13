Trusted-CGI is a lightweight runner for lambda functions/apps in CGI like mode.

The process flow is quite straightforward: one light daemon in the background listens for requests and launches scripts/apps on demand. An executable reads standard input (stdin) for request data and writes a response to standard output (stdout).

Technically any script/application that can parse STDIN and write something to STDOUT should be capable of execution.

Trusted-CGI is designed keeping in mind that input and output data is quite small and contains structured data (json/xml), however, there are no restrictions on the platform itself (see “Limits” tab in Lambda UI).

This is free and open source software.