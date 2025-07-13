news
Free and Open Source Software
Trusted-CGI - lightweight self-hosted lambda/applications/cgi/serverless-functions engine
Trusted-CGI is a lightweight runner for lambda functions/apps in CGI like mode.
The process flow is quite straightforward: one light daemon in the background listens for requests and launches scripts/apps on demand. An executable reads standard input (stdin) for request data and writes a response to standard output (stdout).
Technically any script/application that can parse STDIN and write something to STDOUT should be capable of execution.
Trusted-CGI is designed keeping in mind that input and output data is quite small and contains structured data (json/xml), however, there are no restrictions on the platform itself (see “Limits” tab in Lambda UI).
This is free and open source software.
X Minecraft Launcher - modern Minecraft launcher
X Minecraft Launcher (XMCL) is a feature-rich Minecraft launcher that lets you manage resources like modpacks, resource packs, mods, and shader packs. It integrates with Minecraft Forge, Fabric, Quilt, CurseForge, and Modrinth.
This is free and open source software.