Free and Open Source Software

RISC-V Embedded Board Features TH1520 SoC, Dual GbE, and 4TOPS AI

The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4 Starts at $11.90

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4, previewed earlier this year, is now available from DFRobot starting at $11.90. This compact board handles real-time image processing and video streaming, combining the ESP32-P4 SoC with an ESP32-C6 co-processor for wireless projects.

Radxa Fanless Network Router Offers 4 GbE Ports and NVMe Storage Up to 4TB

The Radxa E24C is a fanless network computer based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor, designed for routing, edge networking, and industrial tasks. It combines four RJ45 ports, 4K HDMI output, and an M.2 NVMe slot for high-speed storage in a compact enclosure.

Low-Cost WT99P4C5-S1 Pairs ESP32-P4 SoC with ESP32-C5 Wi-Fi 6 Module

Wireless-Tag’s WT99P4C5-S1 is a versatile multimedia development board built around the WT0132P4-A1 core module, which integrates Espressif’s ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V SoC. According to the company, this board targets applications such as AIoT, Human-Machine Interfaces, and edge computing, offering extensive connectivity, audio features, and multimedia expansion options.

9to5Linux

Canonical Plans for a Fully Functional Desktop Session on RISC-V with Ubuntu 25.10

Last month, Canonical announced a significant change for RISC-V users that will drop support for most of the existing RISC-V hardware, as the company plans to raise the required RISC-V ISA profile family from RVA20 to RVA23. This means that about 90 percent of RISC-V devices won’t be able to run Ubuntu 25.10.

GStreamer 1.28 Promises Vulkan H.264 Encoder, AMD HIP Plugin, and More

GStreamer 1.28 looks like another big update promising new features like a Vulkan H.264 encoder, an AMD HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) plugin, basic colorimetry support for Wayland, and a new wpe2 plugin for Webkit that makes use of the “WPE Platform API”.

KDE Frameworks 6.16 Improves Plasma’s Ability to Detect the Most Powerful GPU

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue with KDE Frameworks 6.16, a release that promises to improve your system’s ability to detect which GPU is the most powerful one for the “Run this program using the more powerful GPU” feature.

Calibre 8.6 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Database Restore Performance

Coming just a week after Calibre 8.5, the Calibre 8.6 release promises to significantly improve the database restoring performance, adds support for the La Presse news source, and adds ‘Search “not in”‘ and ‘Filter “not in'” buttons to the Manage Authors and Manage Items options.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2025

This Week in Plasma: tablet dials and day/night cycles

  
Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub

  
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools

  
Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option

  
Android Leftovers

  
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults

  
What Is Bazzite? Hands-On With the SteamOS Alternative

  
I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation

  
Fudzilla's Latest on GNU/Linux and Microsoft

  
today's leftovers

  
This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud

  
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

  
Stories of Open Hardware, Hacking, and 3D Printing

  
Journey Into Computing With Gentoo Exploring Desktop GNU/Linux

  
Linux Kernel: OpenZFS and Fake Frames

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming and Standards

  
Security Leftovers

  
What Makes GNOME So Appealing?

  
Why the 40-yr old GNU’s free and open, but not open-source

  
TIL the PlayStation 2 Can Run Linux—Here's How It Works

  
Labwc 0.9 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.19 Support

  
Why I Actually Like Reading Linux Documentation Over Other Systems

  
5 Ways Ubuntu Changed How I Use My PC

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
today's leftovers

  
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? This one is off to a good start

  
Games: Borderlands 4 Humble Bundle, Proton Experimental, and More

  
I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's filled a niche role for me

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Self-Hosted, Homelab-based, and Locally-Governed Home Servers

  
Today in Techrights

  
NethServer 8.5

  
DebEX KDE Plasma based on Debian Trixie (upcoming Debian 13) with Refracta Snapshot and Calamares Installer :: Build 250707

  
MocaccinoOS v1.8.3

  
Linux Kamarada 15.6: integrated to your smartphone and complete with utilities

  
today's leftovers

  
Databases: PostgreSQL and European Autonomy

  
BSD Leftovers

  
Standards and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
Development and Programming Leftovers

  
GNU and Linux Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux, ESP32, and More

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
This Week in GNOME and Parental Controls in GNOME

  
today's howtos

  
Kernel: Lustre at Google, RDNA 3.5 by AMD

  
Operating Systems: Outline of Distros in Use, EasyOS Containers, and MINIX

  
The price of software freedom is eternal politics

  
Release of Wine 10.12

  
Android Leftovers

  
The software we have to use at work must respect our freedom

  
Lenovo readies WMI driver for gaming handhelds with Linux 6.17

  
Want to Customise GNOME Shell Notifications? Try This Extension

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Radxa Fanless Network Router Offers 4 GbE Ports and NVMe Storage Up to 4TB

  
Games: Fanatical, SuperWEIRD, Steam Deck, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Hardware: Fairphone, Arduino, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation

  
Red Hat Offers Free RHEL Access for Business Developers

  
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) reached End of Life on 10th July 2025

  
Miracle-WM 0.6 Released with Rounded Corners Support

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Applications: E-mail, Karton, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Bootlin, and More

  
System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series

  
today's howtos

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Linux Magazine: Latest Edition

  
Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

  
Android Leftovers

  
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04

  
5 Ways I Fight Linux’s App Gap and Use All the Software I Need

  
Wayback Becomes Part of the FreeDesktop.org Ecosystem

  
I Use This 17-Year Old Linux App to Easily Back Up My Files

  
Red Hat sweetens the RHEL deal for biz devs – just don't put it in prod

  
I Use Fedora Linux Daily, but These 3 Things Drive Me Nuts

  
4 things Linux does better than Windows for the average user

  
Ubuntu 24.04.3 HWE Stack Provides a Major Mesa Upgrade

  
Project Seeks Input on Future of 32-bit ARM

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.6, Linux 6.12.37, Linux 6.6.97, Linux 6.1.144, and Linux 5.15.187

  
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish

  
ExTiX's new release is an even better Windows 11-like Linux desktop

  
Games: RTS Rush Humble Bundle, Blessed Burden, and More

  
"LLM Coding is a Scam" [original]

  
Politics Inside Free Software [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
