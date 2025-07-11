news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2025



Quoting: Wayback Becomes Part of the FreeDesktop.org Ecosystem —

We recently told you about a new project called Wayback — an experimental, minimal Wayland compositor that includes support for Xwayland. In plain terms, this means you can continue using X11-based apps without requiring a full X server.

The idea is simple: as X11 fades out, Wayback aims to ensure that users can still run older apps that haven’t made the transition to native Wayland support.