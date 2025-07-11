news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ How Firefox speaks your language, with help from volunteer localizers around the world
Before Firefox ever shows up on your screen in your language, from the menus to the messages to the welcome page, it passes through the hands of passionate volunteers around the world.
Licensing / Legal
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ SFC Files Updated Motion for Summary Adjudication in Historic Vizio Case
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) announces that we seek GPLv2.
Third-party beneficiaries (“3PBs”) under contract is a right often sought in situations where an agreement between two other parties specifically intended to give a benefit to someone else.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Access/Content
Society for Scholarly Publishing ☛ Guest Post - Vital Voices: The Student Journal Symposium for Literary and Research Publications
The 2nd Student Journal Symposium for Literary and Research Publications demonstrated these values and created community among student-led journals who gathered at the George Washington University and online, May 1-2, 2025. We heard from 73 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, administrators, academic librarians, and publishing professionals, collectively representing 34 undergraduate and graduate student journals from 28 universities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
