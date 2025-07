news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: tablet dials and day/night cycles - KDE Blogs —

Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week features for Plasma 6.5 started to take shape. Day/night appearance changes and digital art are going to be some of the big areas of improvement, so get ready!