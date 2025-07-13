today's leftovers

Gah. Every week I’m like “I’ll do a short one this week” and then I… do not.

We recently announced our new treasurer, Deepa Venkatraman. We will also have a new vice-treasurer joining us in October.

This is really exciting. It’s important that Deepa and I can see with absolute clarity what is happening with the Foundation’s finances, and in turn present our understanding to the Board so they share that clarity. She and I also need to start drafting the annual budget soon, which itself must be built on clear financial reporting.