news
today's leftovers
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Steven Deobald: 2025-07-12 GNOME Foundation Update
Gah. Every week I’m like “I’ll do a short one this week” and then I… do not.
We recently announced our new treasurer, Deepa Venkatraman. We will also have a new vice-treasurer joining us in October.
This is really exciting. It’s important that Deepa and I can see with absolute clarity what is happening with the Foundation’s finances, and in turn present our understanding to the Board so they share that clarity. She and I also need to start drafting the annual budget soon, which itself must be built on clear financial reporting.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, June 2025
This report covers hrev58898 through hrev58945.
humdinger made some modifications to Mail to avoid showing empty, missing, or duplicate contact information or email addresses.
waddlesplash fixed the build of the “DebugAnalyzer” (a graphical tool to visualize system-wide scheduler profiling data) after changes to the
BObjectListAPI.
BSD
MWL ☛ I’m teaching at EuroBSDCon
I will be at EuroBSDCon this September, teaching courses on TLS and email. Yes, they’re based on TLS Mastery and Run Your Own Mail Server. This means you can sign up for the classes and buy the books on your employer’s dime, read the books on the flight to Zagreb, and skip listening to my …
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Kevin Fenzi: Misc fedora bits: second week of july 2025
Another week to recap, much of it fixing up things after the datacenter move.
The move is done, but there was a lot of fixing up things or sorting out issues this last week. Mostly to be expected I guess, and luckly none of them were too bad. A short list (there were many more): [...]
Devices/Embedded
PC World ☛ Your Mercedes or VW could get hacked via Bluetooth
Cars are computers too, especially any car made in the last decade or so. And that means that they’re vulnerable to some of the same kind of hacking issues that affect computers, if not so frequently targeted. A newly discovered flaw in their Bluetooth system means vehicles made by Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Skoda are vulnerable to a “one-click” attack, including remote code execution.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
The Verge ☛ HMD is ‘scaling back’ in the US, killing Nokia all over again | The Verge
While HMD’s statement doesn’t confirm a complete departure from the US market, its website tells a different story. HMD’s webstore is no longer online, and product pages either give no buying information, or have a “Where to buy” button that isn’t functional, despite the fact that some handsets are still available to buy from Amazon and other retailers.
