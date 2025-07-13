news
Linux Kernel: OpenZFS and Fake Frames
Kernel Space
Michael Kjörling ☛ The case of OpenZFS and the variable name mixup
Look at the code in question for a moment. Forget everything about who wrote it and what software it is part of. The function, named vdev_raidz_asize_to_psize, as one might expect uses an input variable named asize (along with some other data) to calculate an output termed psize. This in itself is not a strange pattern: a function to encapsulate some fairly complex math which is needed in different places, giving the calculation a name and a single source of truth.
But after going to all that trouble, the return statement at the end returns asize to the caller. But asize was the input.
Oops.
University of Toronto ☛ The development version of OpenZFS is sometimes dangerous, illustrated
I've used OpenZFS on my office and home desktops (on Linux) for what is a long time now, and over that time I've consistently used the development version of OpenZFS, updating to the latest git tip on a regular basis (cf). There have been occasional issues but I've said, and continue to say, that the code that goes into the development version is generally well tested and I usually don't worry too much about it. But I do worry somewhat, and I do things like read every commit message for the development version and I sometimes hold off on updating my version if a particular significant change has recently landed.
Rob Norris ☛ An (almost) catastrophic OpenZFS bug and the humans that made it (and Rust is here too)
Now, I made it a bit easy for you by showing you the troublesome function. I actually found it while testing a new feature I’m working on for a client, with some pretty aggressive allocator fragmentation settings in place, and I started getting weird errors, and wondered what I’d broken. It took almost two days to track it down.
Now in a lot of ways, it’s no big deal. Bugs happen, as do near-misses. It had been on the main development branch for a couple of months, but never on a real release.
Graphics Stack
-
Matt Birchler ☛ Fake frames?
As some in the video game community would say, this is a “fake frame” from the game. Why? Well, the screenshot is 4k, but I was playing with DLSS enabled, so this is actually more like a 1440p (or maybe even 1080p) frame that was upscaled in real time to 4k. Also, I was using frame generation which doubled my frame rate, so there’s a 50% chance this frame technically wasn’t even rasterized at all by the GPU. Here’s a few more screenshots, all of which could be “fake frames” so the odds are quite high that at least one of these is a dirty fake frame.
