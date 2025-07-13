Linux Kernel: OpenZFS and Fake Frames

Look at the code in question for a moment. Forget everything about who wrote it and what software it is part of. The function, named vdev_raidz_asize_to_psize, as one might expect uses an input variable named asize (along with some other data) to calculate an output termed psize. This in itself is not a strange pattern: a function to encapsulate some fairly complex math which is needed in different places, giving the calculation a name and a single source of truth.

But after going to all that trouble, the return statement at the end returns asize to the caller. But asize was the input.

Oops.