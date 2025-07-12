news
DebEX KDE Plasma based on Debian Trixie (upcoming Debian 13) with Refracta Snapshot and Calamares Installer :: Build 250707
I have made a new extra version of DebEX KDE Plasma Live System – efi. It’s a pure Debian Sid/Trixie (upcoming Debian 13) System. There are no Ubuntu or Kubuntu elements involved in DebEX. DebEX KDE Plasma Sid uses the KDE Plasma Desktop 6.3.5 – latest version, released 250506 – as Desktop environment. Kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton is used. All included packages have been updated to the latest version as of 250707.
VirtualBox Guest Additions and VMware Tools are pre-installed, which mean that you can run DebEX KDE in full screen – see the screenshots below.