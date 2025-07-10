news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2025



Quoting: Miracle-WM 0.6 Released with Rounded Corners Support —

Nearly four months after its previous 0.5 release, Miracle-WM, a new Wayland compositor featuring a tiling window manager at its core, rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server, has just rolled out its latest version, 0.6.

One of the significant changes users will immediately notice is a shift in the location of configuration files. Now, the main configuration resides at “$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/miracle-wm/config.yaml,” while the display settings are consistently managed at “$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/miracle-wm/display.yaml.”

Among the standout features of this release is the introduction of the “libmiracle-wm-config.so” shared library. This library offers a user-friendly C interface, enabling developers and enthusiasts alike to create their custom configuration applications.