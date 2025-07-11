news
Games: RTS Rush Humble Bundle, Blessed Burden, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ The RTS Rush Humble Bundle has some strategy games not to be missed
Need some more strategy games? The RTS Rush Humble Bundle has some pretty great picks. So here's what to expect on Linux platforms like SteamOS and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ First-person horror platformer Blessed Burden adds Linux and Steam Deck support
First-person platforming with a dose of horror? Sounds interesting! Blessed Burden recently added Linux and Steam Deck support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Raid an abandoned Soviet R&D Institute in the single-player extraction shooter Red Light
With intense action, Red Light is a single-player extraction shooter not to be missed if you love your retro-styled shooters. It originally launched back in June which I missed and just recently had an update that should improve the Native Linux version.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Plant, grow and harvest in the farming roguelite deckbuilder Cropdeck - sign up the Playtest
Blending two very different ideas together, Cropdeck brings farming to deckbuilders and it's actually really good. I highlighted this previously on GamingOnLinux back in February.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Oblivion Remastered v1.2 gets a Beta with lots of fixes and optimisations
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is getting quite a big update soon, with version 1.2 now in Beta on Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Try the big demo update for Dicey Bugs, a turn-based deckbuilder where you control both sides
Dicey Bugs is a roguelike, turn-based deckbuilder where you control both sides of the battles. A new demo is live now woth support for Linux and Windows. In the 2.0 demo update the developer has added in the ability to save, new content and various fixes but it only scratches the surface of what will be in the full release due out later this year.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Chilled dino ranching game Paleo Pines is crowdfunding for a big free update
Paleo Pines released back in September 2023 and it's set for a big free update, but the developer is gathering the needed funds on Kickstarter.