news
Games: Borderlands 4 Humble Bundle, Proton Experimental, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get the Borderlands series in the new Gear Up For Borderlands 4 Humble Bundle
Plenty of action to be had here in the Gear Up For Borderlands 4 Humble Bundle, giving you a whole bunch of games from Gearbox.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental updated to fix the Epic Games Store and a few games
Valve put out a small update to Proton Experimental to begin the weekend, with fixes for the Epic Games Store and a few games for Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck.
-
XDA ☛ I won't use anything but Steam for PC gaming because of this one feature
Steam is the most popular online storefront for gaming. Think of it like an electronic version of GameStop or an Amazon dedicated to software and entertainment. You'll always find some enticing deals, it's incredibly easy to get your favorite games up and running, communicate with friends and family, and even stream games to another device. There's one feature that keeps me using Steam, however, and it's not the summer sale.