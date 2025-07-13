news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2025



Quoting: Why I Actually Like Reading Linux Documentation Over Other Systems —

The best thing that Linux documentation has is that you can read it and have some idea of what you're doing. The documentation for most commercial programs are aimed at ordinary users, while Linux docs tend to assume a more technical audience, such as the Arch Wiki. This means that a lot of the help files or knowledge base articles tend to skimp on detail.

Linux documentation tends to actually inform you about a program, what it does, and how you might fix things if they go wrong. I think this reflects the different audiences of Linux vs. other operating systems. The vast majority of Linux users tend to be technical, or at least people wanting to become more technical.