today's leftovers

Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.17: AWK Series, at command, Docker Copy, Pangolin and More
AWK series is here with some awkwardness.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 328: Benchies, Beanies, And Back To The Future
This week, Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos joined forces to bring you the latest news, mystery sound, and of course, a big bunch of hacks from the previous week.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Events
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin Gears Up for ELCE 2025 with 25 Engineers and 8 Talks
This year’s edition of the Embedded GNU/Linux Conference Europe will take place as part of the broader Open Source Summit Europe, on August 25–27 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. As usual, Bootlin will have a strong presence at this major event in the Embedded GNU/Linux ecosystem.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Futurism ☛ OpenAI Is About to Release an AI Web Browser
You may note the large disparity between paid users and total users here, which suggests that OpenAI's product doesn't command the sort of loyalty — or inspire the excitement — that would have users follow it down whatever new venture it throws out there. Nonetheless, there's no denying it boasts an enormous pool of users on whom to potentially capitalize.
Mozilla
ZDNet ☛ Why I'm deleting Firefox for good - and which browser's never let me down [Ed: So Jack Wallen moves to a proprietary browser controlled by China]
I've been using Firefox, on and off, for years. After all, it's been the default web browser for Linux for as long as I can remember. But I'm finally moving on from Firefox and all of its clones.
This time it feels permanent. Every other time I migrated away from Firefox (or a Firefox fork), it felt temporary, like I'd soon return, after using whatever browser I adopted, because Firefox was always there for me (and Linux).
[...]
Ergo, I'm returning to the browser that has never let me down, one built by a company that clearly listens to its users and knows that to stay relevant, it has to deliver.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Manton Reece ☛ Photo button when editing posts
When you add a photo, it will include a thumbnail version at the bottom of the post. Click the photo to remove it or add an accessibility description.
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Random page feature for a static site with Eleventy
The day is celebrated on a random day each year and last year’s roll landed us on this beautiful summer Friday. International RNG Day is a celebration of random number generation: [...]
Licensing / Legal
Unicorn Media ☛ Copyleft-Next Building the NextGen Copyleft License
What happens when two of open source’s most controversial reformers decide the old rules no longer work? Are you ready for the license that could change everything?
