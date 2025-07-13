This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud

video: https://youtu.be/aig4jdVoL6o

This week in Linux, we have another jam packed episode of TWIL. Red Bait announced No-Cost RHEL for business developers, MIPS has been acquired, the Bazzite team have a brand new app store, and we have new releases from Thunderbird, OBS Studio, Bash and more! All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what’s going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world.