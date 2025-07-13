Self-Hosted, Homelab-based, and Locally-Governed Home Servers

Considering the experimental nature of home labs, I always take a couple of precautions to safeguard my virtual guests from my projects. For example, I’ve documented my network architecture in a NetBox instance and stored detailed notes about my home lab projects inside a TriliumNext Notes container, with both services running on a separate machine to mitigate the risks of losing my documentation due to a failed experiment.

But aside from the documentation containers and uptime trackers, I’ve created regular backups for my Proxmox home server. Thanks to the Proxmox Backup Server utility, I can schedule frequent backups for my arsenal of virtual machines and containers. But since I run a TrueNAS Scale server 24/7, I wanted to send the backup files from my PBS instance to my NAS. While it wasn’t an easy undertaking by any means, it works fairly well for my setup, and here’s a general outline of the overall process.