posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2025



I Use This 17-Year Old Linux App to Easily Back Up My Files

If you've never tried Back in Time before, it's a Linux-only application with a graphical interface (no terminal experience required) that will back up your files to the directory of your choice. It's a "user mode" application, meaning it will only back up and restore files that you, or rather, your Linux user account, has write access to. That basically means anything in your home folder.

In other words, it's useful for backing up personal files and application configurations. It will not back up system files, so if you're looking for a way to save your system state for potential rollbacks to a previous state, Back in Time isn't it. The Back in Time devs recommend Clonezilla or Timeshift for that purpose. I also know, though from experience modern distros sometimes include such software by default, so check your system settings and utilities if you want to make sure you can reverse course when your Linux system breaks.