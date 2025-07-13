news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2025



Quoting: Labwc 0.9 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.19 Support —

Labwc 0.9 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.19 Support

The Labwc project has published version 0.9 of its lightweight, Openbox-inspired Wayland window-stacking compositor. It now builds against wlroots 0.19, which brings access to newer Wayland protocols and internal clean-ups; however, it also forces the project to contend with ecosystem edge cases.

For example, a long-standing ambiguity in the Wayland/GTK interaction model means that, for the moment, GTK menu items cannot be activated with a single press-drag-release gesture. However, the developers chose not to delay the release over this issue, framing it as an industry-wide incompatibility rather than a Labwc-specific bug.

There’s also one other trade-off: VR headset support is temporarily disabled when Labwc is compiled against wlroots 0.19, owing to an upstream bug that should be stamped out once wlroots 0.19.1 lands.