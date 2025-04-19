Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for top-notch hardware support, Ubuntu 25.04 features the GNOME 48 desktop environment with the usual enhancements and look that Ubuntu users are used to, specifically the dynamic triple buffering feature for an extra boost on low-end systems.

GNOME 48.1 Desktop Is Out to Improve HDR Support and Fix Various Issues

GNOME 48.1 is here to add support to the Mutter window and composite manager to announce workspace changes to the screen reader and disable HDR (High Dynamic Range) support when using non-atomic (legacy) KMS drivers, along with the ability to fall back to the default color mode when an HDR monitor looses HDR capabilities.

LXQt 2.2 Desktop Environment Released with Many Wayland Improvements

LXQt 2.2 is here to further improve the Wayland session introduced in the LXQt 2.1 release with the ability to set the default compositor and the screen locker by distribution or system-wide, improved support for multi-monitor setups by handling screens by names rather than numbers, and support for the latest stable versions of the supported Wayland compositors.

KDE Gear 25.04 Applications Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

KDE Gear 25.04 brings improved integration with the Orca screen reader to the Dolphin file manager, which also received support for navigating files with the arrow keys and selecting them using Enter to boost productivity, a new icon that features an actual dolphin, the ability to rename tabs, a more compact status bar, a tidier layout, and initial support for right-to-left (RTL) languages.

Internet Society

Internet Trust: Why We Need It and How to Achieve It

The Internet has been around for 50+ years and has become ingrained in many people’s daily lives. Trust in the Internet is crucial for it to provide opportunities and services, but since its inception, Internet trust has fluctuated. Let’s dive into Internet trust, what makes a trustworthy Internet, and why people should care.  

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs

The Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT adds high-speed networking and NVMe storage expansion to single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi 5 and Radxa ROCK series, using a single PCIe connection in a compact form factor.

Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base Modules Offer Programmable Wireless Communication for US, EU, and CN Bands

The Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base is a compact, programmable unit for low-power, long-range IoT communication. Based on the STM32WLE5CC chip, it supports LoRaWAN Class A, B, and C modes and comes in US915, EU868, and CN470 variants to meet regional frequency standards.

Minichord Synthesizer Offers Open-Source Platform for Chord-Based Music Creation

The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.

Banana Pi BPI-RV2 Gateway Board Integrates Siflower SF21H8898 RISC-V SoC

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.

news

Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2025

Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Interfaces

Quoting: Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs —

Setting up the HAT involves enabling PCIe support on the Raspberry Pi 5 via configuration file updates. Users can also enable PCIe Gen3 for increased throughput. NVMe SSDs can be used either for general storage or system boot with EEPROM configuration adjustments.

Standard Linux tools are used for software setup. Ethernet ports typically appear as eth1 and eth2, and the SSD can be formatted and mounted using tools such as lsblk, mkfs, and mount. Full setup and troubleshooting instructions are available on Radxa’s official documentation page.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.
Tor Browser 14.5 Introduces Android Connection Assist
The latest Tor Browser adds Connection Assist to Android
Arch Says Goodbye to Redis, Adopts Valkey
Redis, a popular in-memory data store, is being deprecated in Arch Linux's repo
Let's talk about this "EU OS"
Source: LibreNews
 
Releasing my vintage artworks as CC By, with source
I'm excited to share with you a significant update I've made to my digital archive
11 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04
The Ubuntu 25.04 release is packed full of fresh features, updated apps and other upgrades that deliver a practical, pleasing out-of-the-box experience
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
FydeOS is a ChromiumOS Linux based distribution
FydeOS is a lightweight operating system that carries a Linux kernel
This Week in Plasma: many many things
This was a busy week, with tons of new features, improvements, and bug fixes
Falkon 25.04 Release notes
This release includes new features and fixes for AdBlock, VerticalTabs
KUnifiedPush Web Push Update
Since the 24.12 KDE Gear release we are shipping the client-side push notification infrastructure for applications such as NeoChat and Tokodon
Krita Monthly Update - Edition 25
Welcome to the March 2025 development and community update
Play any (old) game on any resolution in Linux
Native Linux games, WINE games, you name it
Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs
Standard Linux tools are used for software setup
Games: Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE, Of life and Land, and More
only 4 from GamingOnLinux on Friday
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Videos: GNU/Linux and More in the Past Week
via Invidious
Desktop Environments, Instructionals, and BSD
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
IBM stuff
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V , and More
Hardware leftovers
Coreboot, Collabora, and Linux Kernel
some Linux news
Debian Developers (or IBM) on Hledger UI Themes and OpenSnitch for a 1.6.8 Release in Trixie
two items
Security Leftovers
and some FUD or TCO
Kdenlive is the best free and open-source video editor for most people
Kdenlive is an open-source video editing suite you should consider trying
Full Steam Ahead with RISC-V and Fedora Linux 42
The Fedora RISC-V SIG is excited to share that our RISC-V images for Fedora Linux 42 have landed on-time and without delay
Red Hat and IBM, Layoffs and Shutdowns
Red Hat and IBM leftovers
Kernel/Linux Leftovers
3 more links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and BSD Now
2 new episodes
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
Web Browsers, RSS, and Competition
Web Browsers stuff
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Zigbee, Raspberry Pi, Framework, Coreboot, and More
Hardware leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Android Leftovers
5 Weird Android Phones I Wish Were Sold Today
The newest Ubuntu version ushers in ARM64 support for early adopters
We saw a lot of movement on the Windows on Arm front earlier this year
Forget Windows 11. These mad lads made Linux look like Windows XP!
You can use the Windows XP interface (as well as other Windows versions) on the Linux distribution Q4OS
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Games: Godot, SteamOS, and More
half a dozen picks, mostly GamingOnLinux
Mesa 25.0.4 Released
new, Mesa 25.0.4
OCCT, the PC Stress Testing Utility, has just arrived on Linux
Here at OC3D, we use OCCT on an almost constant basis
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Elive 3.8.48 released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.48
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux links
Kernel: Asahi, Hammerspace, and Zephyr
kernel news
Open Hardware/Modding: STM32, Arduino, and More
Hardware leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related stories
Security Leftovers
Security picks
LXQt 2.2 Desktop Environment Released with Many Wayland Improvements
LXQt 2.2 has been released today as the latest stable version of the lightweight desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, featuring many improvements to Wayland support and updated components.
KDE Gear 25.04 Applications Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04 as the latest version to this collection of apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the Linux ecosystem, adding new features and enhancements to your favorite KDE applications.
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14
MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
FreedomBox – Debian-based distribution
FreedomBox is made up of two things: a free and open source software system and inexpensive hardware
These 6 Linux apps are the secret sauce to my creative process
As a creator, I know having the right tools can make all the difference
My experience in the Debian LTS and ELTS projects
Last year, I decided to start participating in the Debian LTS and ELTS projects
GNOME 48.1 Desktop Is Out to Improve HDR Support and Fix Various Issues
The GNOME project released today GNOME 48.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” desktop environment series to fix bugs and improve existing functionality.
VirtualBox 7.1.8 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.14
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.8 today as the fourth maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series of this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop
The Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 42 as the latest stable version of this powerful, Red Hat-sponsored distribution for the masses, featuring some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
TrueNAS 25.04 open-source NAS launches with ZFS fast deduplication
Deepin 23.1 Launches with Smarter AI, Enhanced Hardware Support
Debian-based Deepin 23.1 is out now with Linux kernels 6.6/6.12
Android Leftovers
You're Missing Out on Hidden Android Updates
NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Enters Public Beta with NVIDIA Smooth Motion
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 575 series of their graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems.
Meet PorteuX, the Slackware-Based Lightweight Live Linux Distro
It seems like no matter what happens, the Linux community comes out with new live distros
Manjaro 25.0 “Zetar” Released with Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3
Today, the Manjaro Linux team announced the release and general availability of Manjaro 25.0 (codename Zetar) as the latest stable release for this Arch Linux-based distribution featuring Xfce, GNOME, and KDE Plasma flavors.
My portrait of Charles Darwin in a museum
I'm super excited to share this with you: my artwork is now on display in a museum
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Guix System – Linux distribution built around Guix
Guix System is a rolling release, free and open source Linux distribution built around Guix
Tax Reduction
While I was working at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) in the early 1980s
Zorin OS 17.3 review - Would you pay for your Linux desktop?
For reasons many and varied, the commercial Linux desktop has never quite caught on
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Linux laptop lagging? 5 simple ways to speed it up fast
If your computer is running Linux and it seems a bit slow
GNU/Linux Leftovers
some more links pertaining to GNU/Linux news
Wayland's Future and NVIDIA 575.51.02 Beta Driver
Graphics news
Devices/Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and OpenWRT
a handful of leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
corporate stuff mostly
today's howtos
first batch for today
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
many Windows TCO examples
Games: Valve and Linux, One Year of Mahjong Solitaire, and More
a handful of stories for today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Kernel Articles, Mostly LWN
now outside the paywall
Taking notes with Joplin
Joplin is an open-source note-taking application designed to handle taking many kinds of notes, whether it is managing code snippets, writing documentation, jotting down lecture notes, or drafting a novel
Debian Project Leader election 2025 edition
Four candidates have stepped up