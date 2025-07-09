Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation

This month it was brought to our attention that the game Horizon Zero Dawn was running in slow-motion. Even though the FPS was relatively stable, the physics were all running at about a third of the speed! This turned out to be a pretty silly bug. WINE fills a registry key with the frequency of the cycle counter, but it first determines if the RDTSC is “reliable”. FEX was failing this reliability check which causes WINE to fall back to the maximum clock speed of the CPU. HZD would then use this value for the speed of its animations! A modern CPU can run its CPU at more than 3Ghz, while cycle counters on both ARM and x86 don’t go anywhere near as high! We fixed WINE’s “reliability” check inside of FEX, which means the registry key is filled correctly and the game now runs its animations at the correct speed.

This does mean that WINE technically still has a bug where if RDTSC is ever described as “unreliable” then you can end up with something up to 6Ghz in that registry key, which is incorrect but will reproduce this bug even without emulation playing a role.

As a side-note, ARM64ec WINE still isn’t fixed with this so the game will still have weird issues there under emulation. It’s getting fixed but will take some time!