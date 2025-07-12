news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2025



Quoting: Want to Customise GNOME Shell Notifications? Try This Extension - OMG! Ubuntu —

Well, actually you can, you just need to install an GNOME Shell extension1 to do it.

I will say that GNOME’s default notification handling works well enough for most. Notifications appear at the top of the screen, slap-bang in the middle, right under the Date menu — which is also the notification center where un-actioned notifications live. It’s logical!

But, some folks do want a bit more control over the look and position of desktop notifications, and a way to filter unwanted notification out.

A brand-new GNOME Shell extension can do all of that.