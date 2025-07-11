Project Seeks Input on Future of 32-bit ARM

news

Maintaining support for legacy platforms is increasingly challenging. The openSUSE team cited limited upstream support and dwindling maintenance resources as key factors behind the potential decision to retire 32-bit ARM (ARMv6 and ARMv7) support.

Devices like the Raspberry Pi 1 , Pi Zero, BeagleBone, and other older embedded boards rely on 32-bit ARM. If you’re using openSUSE on any of these platforms, the team wants to hear from you.

Take the survey at survey.opensuse.org to help the team determine a path for 32-bit ARM architectures.

The survey will go until the end of July.