Development and Programming Leftovers

Going forward these manufacturers must be able to know and report the exact contents of their software, called a Software Bill of Material (SBOM) and they have requirements to check for vulnerabilities in those components etc. This implies that they need to have full control and knowledge about all of their Open Source components in their stack. (See the CRA Hub for a good resource on CRA for Open Source people.)

As a maintainer of a software component that is widely used, I have been curious to see how this will materialize for us. Today I got a first glimpse of what I can only guess will happen more going forward.