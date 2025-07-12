news
Development and Programming Leftovers
Simon Willison ☛ A quote from Django’s security policies
Reports that appear to be unverified AI output will be closed without response. Repeated low-quality submissions may result in a ban from future reporting
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Request
Going forward these manufacturers must be able to know and report the exact contents of their software, called a Software Bill of Material (SBOM) and they have requirements to check for vulnerabilities in those components etc. This implies that they need to have full control and knowledge about all of their Open Source components in their stack. (See the CRA Hub for a good resource on CRA for Open Source people.)
As a maintainer of a software component that is widely used, I have been curious to see how this will materialize for us. Today I got a first glimpse of what I can only guess will happen more going forward.
Rlang ☛ data.table is a NumFOCUS project!
We are SO excited to announce some massive news for the data.table community: data.table is now a NumFOCUS Sponsored Project!!!
Hackaday ☛ Dearest C++, Let Me Count The Ways I Love/Hate Thee
My first encounter with C++ was way back in the 1990s, when it was one of the Real Programming Languages™ that I sometimes heard about as I was still splashing about in the kiddie pool with Visual Basic, PHP and JavaScript. The first formally standardized version of C++ is the ISO 1998 standard, but it had been making headways as a ‘better C’ for decades at that point since Bjarne Stroustrup added that increment operator to C in 1979 and released C++ to the public in 1985.
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: crates.io: development update
Since our last development update in February 2025, we have continued to make significant improvements to crates.io. In this blog post, we want to give you an update on the latest changes that we have made to crates.io over the past few months.
Rlang ☛ How to choose an IDE
When it comes to choosing an IDE to install there are lots of different choices out there, each with different pros and cons.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 1: Introduction to AWK
Learn AWK basics for GNU/Linux sysadmins. Master field extraction, built-in variables, and pattern-action syntax with real log analysis examples.
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 2: Pattern Matching and Basic Operations
Control exactly what AWK processes with pattern matching. Master if-else statements, comparison operators, and complex filtering conditions.
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 3: Built-in Variables and Field Manipulation
Transform AWK from basic text processor to data manipulation wizard. Master FS, OFS, NR, NF variables and reshape any data format you need.
R
-
Jumping Rivers ☛ R Package Quality: Code Quality
In this post, we’ll take a closer look at code quality and how we can use automated tools to quickly get a feel for a package. The obvious package check is R CMD check. Anyone who has created a package, is familiar with constantly running R CMD check to ensure that their package is note, warning and error free. However, that’s not the only tool we can draw on. Codebase size, security vulnerabilities and the number of exported functions all give a hint to the package quality.
