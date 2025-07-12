news
Standards and More
Document Foundation ☛ The Role of XML in Interoperability
When different systems, applications or organisations need to communicate with each other and actually understand what is being said, interoperability is key. It enables a hospital’s software to communicate with an insurance company, for example, or one vendor’s inventory system to synchronise with another’s logistics platform.
Ruben Schade ☛ VHS, VCDs, and Laserdiscs in Southeast Asia
One of those factoids you often hear about Southeast Asia is that VCDs and Laserdiscs were more popular than VHS tapes. The cited reason is usually mould, on account of their tropical climates. But there was more to it.
PC World ☛ Death by GPS: Study finds blindly following navigation can be fatal
A new study from researchers in the U.S. and Germany examines how blindly following GPS directions can lead to dangerous (and sometimes fatal) navigation errors.
MIT Technology Review ☛ Cybersecurity’s global alarm system is breaking down
In the end, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) extended funding for CVE another year, attributing the incident to a “contract administration issue.” But the NVD’s story has proved more complicated. Its parent organization, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), reportedly saw its budget cut roughly 12% in 2024, right around the time that CISA pulled its $3.7 million in annual funding for the NVD. Shortly after, as the backlog grew, CISA launched its own “Vulnrichment” program to help address the analysis gap, while promoting a more distributed approach that allows multiple authorized partners to publish enriched data.