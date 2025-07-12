news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Gradebook - keep track of your grades - LinuxLinks
Gradebook is a simple tool that helps you keep track of your grades. This way you always know how you are doing in your courses.
This is free and open source software.
GoZen - minimalistic video editor - LinuxLinks
GoZen is a lightweight, stable, minimalistic, and performant video editor with simplicity in mind.
Built using the Godot game engine, GoZen aims to provide a focused video editing experience without the complexity which other traditional NLE’s. It is primarily developed for Linux but includes support for Windows, MacOS support will come in the future.
This is free and open source software which is in an early stage of development.
Lorem - generate placeholder text - LinuxLinks
Lorem is a simple app to generate the well-known Lorem Ipsum placeholder text.
This is free and open source software.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk Motion FX - LinuxLinks
Autodesk, Inc. is an American multinational software company that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. It bills itself as a “… leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software”.
The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a joint developer of the first versions of AutoCAD, the company’s best known software application. Autodesk is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it has over 15,000 employees, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.
While Autodesk develops many high quality applications they are proprietary software. And the vast majority of their products are not available for Linux. This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives.
CuteCom - graphical serial terminal - LinuxLinks
CuteCom is a graphical serial terminal that’s aimed mainly at hardware developers or other people who need a terminal to talk to their devices.
This is free and open source software.
IP Lookup - find info about an IP address. - LinuxLinks
IP Lookup is a simple GUI utility to look up details such as the internet provider and geographic location for an IP address.
This is free and open source software.