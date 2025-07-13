CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2025



A month and a half after its previous May release, powered by the latest and greatest Linux kernel 6.15, the Arch-based gamers-focused CachyOS has announced its fifth ISO snapshot for the year.

One of the most notable additions is the ability to choose a preferred shell during installation, deciding between pre-configured Fish or Zsh setups, or sticking with a plain-vanilla Bash environment. Fish remains the out-of-the-box default, yet the extra choice means fewer post-install dot-file gymnastics for users who already swear by Zsh.

Under the hood, following user reports of “trigger-happy” out-of-memory kills, CachyOS has removed its integration with systemd-oomd, opting instead for the kernel’s native memory-pressure controls. The distribution’s keyring workflow has also been hardened to retry more aggressively when key downloads hiccup.