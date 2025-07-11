ExTiX's new release is an even better Windows 11-like Linux desktop

news

Back in 2022, I reviewed ExTiX with the idea of using it to get the Deepin desktop experience, without the possible security/privacy issues associated with Deepin Linux.

Now ExTiX has a new release, based on Deepin 25 Stable. This new release vastly improves on the experience to deliver a desktop with a layout that would make any Windows 11 user feel right at home, only there are no intrusive ads, unexpected reboots, or concerns that something will come crashing down. When you first log into ExTiX, you'll think you're using a Microsoft OS. You're not... this is definitely Linux. And although the installation can be slightly tricky, once it's up and running, ExTiX as as user-friendly as most operating systems.

There's even the UOS AI tool, which can be used with local models (for free), by first installing the Embedding Plugins too (you'll be prompted to install this when you open the UOS AI tool settings under Model Configuration.