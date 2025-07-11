original
Politics Inside Free Software
Free Software is about technical things and also the philosophy of sharing, or ethics limited to the idea of sharing. Some people try to stretch this in the direction of "Ethical Source", i.e. they try to spread their politics with software as a Trojan horse. Beware those people. They do not support Free Software; they just exploit Free Software for some totally unrelated agenda.
Here in Tux Machines we've quit linking to such people in order to keep things on topic and on track. █