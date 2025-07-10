Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

The Internet can often feel invisible and intangible—even the power lines on nearly every street can start to feel invisible because we are so used to seeing them!

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting xon-based (proposal 324) flow control and multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature.

Collabora has introduced Tyr, a new Rust-based Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for CSF-based Arm Mali GPUs. This step strengthens Rust integration within the Linux kernel community. Tyr is a port of Panthor, a mature C driver for the same hardware, and is developed through a collaboration between Collabora, Arm, and Google to modernize GPU driver development using Rust.

ADLINK Technology has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers designed for edge computing and industrial applications. The SBC35-MTL and SBC35-ASL, launched this week, offer DDR5 memory support, dual RJ45 ports, and a fanless design.

The ClockworkPi uConsole is designed for Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 modules, but a growing group of users has been working to run the Radxa CM5 inside this pocket terminal. By using the Radxa CM5, they gain higher RAM capacity, more storage options, and a faster GPU for processing tasks.

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

Coming a month after GNOME 48.2, the GNOME 48.3 release adds support for more video/audio types in Nautilus’ search filter, adds a limit to the number of visual alerts displayed by Mutter to comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), and adds missing accessibility labels in various components across the GNOME Shell.

Amarok 3.3 comes six months after Amarok 3.2 as the first release based on the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 application frameworks to provide users with a more modern user interface. This is also the first release of Amarok to drop support for the older Qt 5 and KDE Frameworks 5 frameworks.

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 comes two months after KDE Plasma 6.3.5 with improved keyboard navigation of the System Tray widget’s pop-up, improved Power And Battery widget to no longer prompt users to install the power-profiles-daemon if the system doesn’t support it, and improved support for the Environment Canada provider in the Weather Report widget.

Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 10, 2025



Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) was released on October 10th, 2024, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2025. Ubuntu 24.10 was powered by the Linux 6.11 kernel series and featured the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series.

As of July 10th, 2025, Canonical will no longer provide software and security updates to Ubuntu 24.10 systems, which means that, in time, your installations will become vulnerable to all sorts of threats and attacks.

