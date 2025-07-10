news
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) was released on October 10th, 2024, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2025. Ubuntu 24.10 was powered by the Linux 6.11 kernel series and featured the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series.
As of July 10th, 2025, Canonical will no longer provide software and security updates to Ubuntu 24.10 systems, which means that, in time, your installations will become vulnerable to all sorts of threats and attacks.