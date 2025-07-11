Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Low-Cost WT99P4C5-S1 Pairs ESP32-P4 SoC with ESP32-C5 Wi-Fi 6 Module

Wireless-Tag’s WT99P4C5-S1 is a versatile multimedia development board built around the WT0132P4-A1 core module, which integrates Espressif’s ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V SoC. According to the company, this board targets applications such as AIoT, Human-Machine Interfaces, and edge computing, offering extensive connectivity, audio features, and multimedia expansion options.

Arduino and Red Pitaya Learning Lab Connects Makers with Real-World Engineering

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

Radxa CM5 Gets Adapted for Use with uConsole Pocket Terminal

The ClockworkPi uConsole is designed for Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 modules, but a growing group of users has been working to run the Radxa CM5 inside this pocket terminal. By using the Radxa CM5, they gain higher RAM capacity, more storage options, and a faster GPU for processing tasks.

Tor Project blog

Our commitment to donor privacy at Tor

At the Tor Project, transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

9to5Linux

System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series

More than a year since the previous Adder WS refresh, System76’s high-end Linux laptop now features the NVIDIA 50 GPU series, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, as well as the Intel Core Ultra i9 275HX CPU with 24 cores, 36MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) was released on October 10th, 2024, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2025. Ubuntu 24.10 was powered by the Linux 6.11 kernel series and featured the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2025

dnsdock

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish

  
Think Arch is only for the hardcore? Bluestar Linux rewrites the rules—delivering power, polish, and zero intimidation

 
"LLM Coding is a Scam" [original]

  
From libreplanet-discuss

 
Politics Inside Free Software [original]

  
Free Software is about technical things and also the philosophy of sharing, or ethics limited to the idea of sharing

 
Putting Microsoft SLAPPs in the Bin Where They Belong [original]

  
Attacks on the mere publication of GNU/Linux news won't be tolerated

 
Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6

  
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.3, the latest stable version of this open-source music player software that brings various new features and bug fixes.

 
Red Hat Offers Free RHEL Access for Business Developers

  
Red Hat’s new dev program, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers

 
Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre

  
Community vetoes plans to axe i686 compatibility and switch X11 forks


  
 


 
Project Seeks Input on Future of 32-bit ARM

  
The openSUSE Project is seeking community input to determine whether it should continue supporting 32-bit ARM architectures

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen

  
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.6, Linux 6.12.37, Linux 6.6.97, Linux 6.1.144, and Linux 5.15.187

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.6 kernel

 
ExTiX's new release is an even better Windows 11-like Linux desktop

  
I find the latest version of ExTiX to be an elegant desktop that any user would feel right at home on

 
Games: RTS Rush Humble Bundle, Blessed Burden, and More

  
GamingOnLinux's latest 7 stories

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Leftovers

  
Linux and more

 
From Open Source User to Fedora Contributor

  
I started my open-source journey when I got my first laptop

 
Re-designing signing in Fedora

  
Over the past few months I’ve spent some time on-and-off working on Sigul and some related tools

 
Sparky Linux: “Takes the Options Ball and Runs With It!”

  
Our reviewer dives into Sparky Linux and discovers a distro bursting with choices, flexibility

 
System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series

  
System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of their Adder WS Linux-powered notebook that features newer Intel CPUs and NVIDIA graphics.

 
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04

  
This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” reached end-of-life today, July 10th, 2025, and it is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Linux-focused picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and licensing focus

 
Web Browsers (Slop Nonsense) and Content Management Systems (CMS)

  
Some WWW-centric additions

 
Programming and Standards

  
Development centric stuff

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino

  
retro also

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
from the official site mostly

 
Android Leftovers

  
This new setting in Android ensures core Google services are always up to date

 
Miracle-WM 0.6 Released with Rounded Corners Support

  
Miracle-WM 0.6.0 tiling Wayland window manager lands with rounded corners

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts, mostly idroot

 
Thunderbird ESR: Fresh functions for Mozilla's email client and monthly development update

  
some Thunderbird news

 
Krita 5.2.10 Rolls Out with Bug Fixes Ahead of Major Feature Releases

  
Krita 5.2.10, a free and open-source digital painting app

 
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps

  
The way Ubuntu boots on the Raspberry is changing in questing

 
PANZER-LITE93 Ubuntu 24.04 Box PC puts FRDM-IMX93 development board into a 3D printed case

  
MayQueen Technologies PANZER-LITE93 is an NXP i.MX 93-powered box PC running a customized Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution

 
The Licensing and Compliance Lab, not just holding it down, but pushing back

  
Hello, my fellow and soon-to-be fellow free software activists and Free Software Foundation (FSF) associate members

 
Shotcut 25.07 Beta Added Scrub While Dragging to Timeline trimming

  
Shotcut, the free open-source Qt-based video editor, released the Beta for next 25.07 few days ago

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted

  
Another pain point is the application used to look inside the wallets

 
Wayland Fedora Gnome vs KDE neon Plasma, plus X11 data!

  
I showed you Plasma idle desktop figures, two separate articles

 
This Linux distro makes openSUSE accessible to all - even newbies should take a look

  
Linux Kamarada 15.6 does an outstanding job of making openSUSE more user-friendly

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
Games: Minigalaxy, STEEL HUNTERS, and More

  
10 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
LWN on Injecting Hype Into Linux Kernel and More

  
Kernel picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
various picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
mostly FOSS picks

 
Hardware and GNU/Linux Migrations

  
some more stories

 
Danish Ministry switching from Microsoft Office/365 to LibreOffice

  
Following the example of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein

 
Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation

  
Games-related picks

 
SUSE to roll out Sovereign Premium Support

  
as Microsoft takes a fall

 
Web Browsers: Curl, Chrom*, and Mozilla/Firefox

  
mostly Firefox

 
Open Hardware: Radxa, Pi, RISC-V, and More

  
Linux centric hardware

 
Ubuntu Pro,  Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More

  
Some Ubuntu news

 
Debian Leftovers

  
Some Debian stories

 
Software: OCR, PhotoPrism, Blender, and syslog-ng

  
some software news

 
today's howtos

  
mostly idroot

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for today

 
Security Leftovers

  
patches and breaches

 
Windows TCO Tales

  
Windows very expensive to use

 
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype

  
Some LF openwash

 
DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV

  
DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.

 
Welcome to Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse”

  
The wait is over! Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse” has reached totality

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
mostly Windows TCO

 
PCLinuxOS and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
today's howtos

  
half a dozen howtos

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New

 
I run these 4 commands first on every fresh Linux install

  
When installing Linux for the first time

 
I Left Windows 11 for Linux—Here’s the Best Distro to Start With

  
Switching from Windows to Linux can feel daunting

 
Games: Rhythm of Resistance, Bazzite, and More

  
Only 4 stories from GamingOnLinux for now

 
OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux

  
OBS Studio 31.1 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux.

 
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Extension Adds Auto Mode

  
The Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension I wrote about recently now includes an option to automatically activate the compact

 
Celebrating 20 Years of openSUSE

  
To celebrate the project’s vibrant history

 
GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review

  
GIMP 3.0.4 is out!

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
3 more stories

 
Raspberry Pi Leftovers

  
some Raspberry Pi projecta and news