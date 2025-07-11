news
Free and Open Source Software
dnsdock - DNS server for automatic docker container discovery - LinuxLinks
dnsdock is a DNS server for automatic docker container discovery. It’s a simplified version of the unmaintained Skydock.
This is free and open source software.
Playlifin - sync YouTube playlists to Jellyfin - LinuxLinks
This program gets all the song titles in your Youtube playlist and try its best to find the same song on Jellyfin and add it in the new playlist.
This is useful when you sort music by albums, genre or artists but still want to have your playlist after importing your music to Jellyfin.
It uses the yt-dlp backend for fetching Youtube information and the Jellyfin API for the Jellyfin information.
This is free and open source software.
Asteroid Shooter - time-bound survival asteroid shooter - LinuxLinks
Asteroid Shooter is a local 2-player spaceship asteroid survival game.
Each game round lasts 120 seconds. The top shooter wins. Easy-mode keeps your power-ups when hit by an asteroid. Gamepads are supported, but same keyboard playing is more fun!
This is free and open source software.
SphereView - image viewer - LinuxLinks
SphereView is an image viewer for 360° equirectangular photospheres and panoramas.
This is free and open source software.