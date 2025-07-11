This program gets all the song titles in your Youtube playlist and try its best to find the same song on Jellyfin and add it in the new playlist.

This is useful when you sort music by albums, genre or artists but still want to have your playlist after importing your music to Jellyfin.

It uses the yt-dlp backend for fetching Youtube information and the Jellyfin API for the Jellyfin information.

This is free and open source software.