news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu 24.04.3 HWE Stack Provides a Major Mesa Upgrade - OMG! Ubuntu —

Canonical backports the newer Linux kernel and graphics drivers from its latest interim release to its currently long-term support (LTS) version periodically. This update for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS uses components from Ubuntu 25.04, released back in April.

This means the Ubuntu 24.04.3 HWE is composed of the gaming-friendly Linux 6.14 kernel from Ubuntu 25.04, plus the Mesa 25.0.x series graphics drivers, a major uplift over the 24.2.x series users received in the 24.04.2 HWE update.