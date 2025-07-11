news
KDE Frameworks 6.16 Improves Plasma’s Ability to Detect the Most Powerful GPU
The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue with KDE Frameworks 6.16, a release that promises to improve your system’s ability to detect which GPU is the most powerful one for the “Run this program using the more powerful GPU” feature.
KDE Frameworks 6.16 also adds support for showing the newest files first when sorting by date in the open/save dialogs opened by Plasma or any KDE apps, and implements inertial scrolling (a.k.a. kinetic scrolling) for all scrollable views in all QtQuick-based KDE applications when scrolled using a touchpad.