KDE Frameworks 6.16 Improves Plasma’s Ability to Detect the Most Powerful GPU

The ClockworkPi uConsole is designed for Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 modules, but a growing group of users has been working to run the Radxa CM5 inside this pocket terminal. By using the Radxa CM5, they gain higher RAM capacity, more storage options, and a faster GPU for processing tasks.

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

Wireless-Tag’s WT99P4C5-S1 is a versatile multimedia development board built around the WT0132P4-A1 core module, which integrates Espressif’s ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V SoC. According to the company, this board targets applications such as AIoT, Human-Machine Interfaces, and edge computing, offering extensive connectivity, audio features, and multimedia expansion options.

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) was released on October 10th, 2024, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2025. Ubuntu 24.10 was powered by the Linux 6.11 kernel series and featured the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series.

More than a year since the previous Adder WS refresh, System76’s high-end Linux laptop now features the NVIDIA 50 GPU series, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, as well as the Intel Core Ultra i9 275HX CPU with 24 cores, 36MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

At the Tor Project, transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

KDE Frameworks 6.16 Improves Plasma’s Ability to Detect the Most Powerful GPU

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 11, 2025



The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue with KDE Frameworks 6.16, a release that promises to improve your system’s ability to detect which GPU is the most powerful one for the “Run this program using the more powerful GPU” feature.

KDE Frameworks 6.16 also adds support for showing the newest files first when sorting by date in the open/save dialogs opened by Plasma or any KDE apps, and implements inertial scrolling (a.k.a. kinetic scrolling) for all scrollable views in all QtQuick-based KDE applications when scrolled using a touchpad.

