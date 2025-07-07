news
Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
Wayland 1.24 includes a new wl_fixes interface to add a request to destroy a wl_registry object, wl_proxy_get_interface() and wl_resource_get_interface() to fetch the wl_interface of an object, and wl_display_dispatch_queue_timeout() and wl_display_dispatch_timeout() to set a timeout when dispatching events.
The new Wayland release also includes a new wl_keyboard.key repeated state to allow compositors to take over the responsibility of repeating keys, which is useful for remote desktop sessions, as well as wl_resource_post_error_vargs(), as an alternative to wl_resource_post_error() when the compositor already has a va_list.