KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
KDE Plasma 6.4 introduces a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, the KWin-X11 easy-to-use and flexible X window manager, a new HDR calibration wizard, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.
It also features support for controlling whether a window has a titlebar and frame from its Task Manager context menu, support for fully disabling system tray icons from apps that lack an internal setting for this preference, and support for applying sound themes with a double-click.