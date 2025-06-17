How the Internet is managed—its governance model—has a direct impact on how it is used, evolves, and on users’ daily life. We believe that the best way to do it is through an inclusive collaboration model (the multistakeholder model), and the Internet Governance Forum is one of the main global platforms where that governance is practiced. As IGF comes to its 20th edition, the last of its mandate, a sense of urgency arises as we approach a critical time towards the World Summit on the Information Society 20-year review (WSIS+20) that will take place later this year.

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.4, the PeaZip 10.5 release improves speed and RAM usage when opening archives, improves representation of archives with complex structures, improves archive editing, improves smart sorting of file names, and adds support for system tools entries on Linux.

KDE Plasma 6.4 introduces a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, the KWin-X11 easy-to-use and flexible X window manager, a new HDR calibration wizard, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

The Gemini 435Le is Orbbec’s newest 3D camera, designed to deliver robust, high-precision depth sensing for demanding industrial and outdoor robotics environments. Engineered with industrial-grade construction and IP67 protection, it supports logistics automation, robotic arms, and autonomous mobile robots operating in variable and dynamic conditions.

This week, OrangePi introduced the R2S, a compact board for embedded networking and gateway applications, running OpenWRT by default. Key features include dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and USB Type-C power input.

KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 17, 2025



It also features support for controlling whether a window has a titlebar and frame from its Task Manager context menu, support for fully disabling system tray icons from apps that lack an internal setting for this preference, and support for applying sound themes with a double-click.

