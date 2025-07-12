news
Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (gnome-remote-desktop, go-toolset:rhel8, golang, jq, kernel, kernel-rt, libxml2, and podman), Fedora (chromium, git, helix, pam, rust-blazesym-c, rust-clearscreen, rust-gitui, rust-nu-cli, rust-nu-command, rust-nu-test-support, rust-procs, rust-which, selenium-manager, sudo, thunderbird, and uv), SUSE (audiofile, chmlib-devel, docker, firefox, go1, libsoup, libsoup2, libssh, libxml2, tomcat, umoci, and xen), and Ubuntu (git and resteasy, resteasy3.0).
Security Week ☛ In Other News: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Finds AMD CPU Flaws, ZuRu macOS Malware Evolves, DoNot APT Targets Govs
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft shows attack against AMD processors, SentinelOne details latest ZuRu macOS malware version, Indian APT DoNot targets governments.
Security Week ☛ July 2025 Breaks a Decade of Monthly Android Patches
Since August 2015, Surveillance Giant Google has delivered a constant stream of monthly security patches for Android. Until July 2025.
Pen Test Partners ☛ Sil3ncer Deployed – RCE, Porn Diversion, and Ransomware on an SFTP-only Server
We investigated a ransomware incident on a backdoored Windows Server 2012 host running in an SFTP-only role. The attacker delivered an attack that combined remote code execution, persistence, tunnelling, and a diversionary visit to Pornhub, before launching a ransomware payload.
Security Week ☛ Critical Wing FTP Server Vulnerability Exploited
Wing FTP Server vulnerability CVE-2025-47812 can be exploited for arbitrary command execution with root or system privileges.
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 301 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
301. This version includes the following changes: [...]
Security Week ☛ McDonald’s Chatbot Recruitment Platform Exposed 64 Million Job Applications
Two vulnerabilities in an internal API allowed unauthorized access to contacts and chats, exposing the information of 64 million McDonald’s applicants.
Security Week ☛ Rowhammer Attack Demonstrated Against Nvidia GPU
Researchers demonstrated GPUHammer — a Rowhammer attack against GPUs — by degrading the accuracy of machine learning models.
Critical Vulnerability in the Linux Kernel: A New Privilege Escalation
A critical double-free vulnerability has been discovered in the pipapo set module of the NFT subsystem of the Linux kernel. An unprivileged attacker can exploit this vulnerability by sending a specially crafted netlink message, triggering a double-free with high stability fault. An attacker can leverage kernel exploit techniques to achieve local privilege escalation.