news
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) reached End of Life on 10th July 2025
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) reached End of Life on 10th July 2025
This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier to confirm that as of 10th July 2025, Ubuntu 24.10 is no longer supported. No more package updates will be accepted to 24.10, and it will be archived to old-releases.ubuntu.com in the coming weeks.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life Today
Ubuntu 24.10, codename “Oracular Oriole”, has reached end of its life. Users are recommended to either upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04 or install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu 24.10 is the last Ubuntu version released in October 2024. It’s a short-term release with 9-month support cycle.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Ubuntu 24.10 Reaches End of Life: Here's What to Do Next
If you are a user of Ubuntu 24.10 'Oracular Oriole', then take note, as the release has officially reached the end-of-life (EOL) status. This means that, going forward, there will no longer be any new updates or important security patches for it.
This aligns with how Canonical manages Ubuntu's interim releases, which are supported for only nine months. Ubuntu 24.10 was never intended for long-term use. Instead, it was aimed at users who wanted easy access to the latest features and refinements Ubuntu had to offer.
With its support window now closed, it's time to consider your next steps. 👇