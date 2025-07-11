Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) reached End of Life on 10th July 2025

If you are a user of Ubuntu 24.10 'Oracular Oriole', then take note, as the release has officially reached the end-of-life (EOL) status. This means that, going forward, there will no longer be any new updates or important security patches for it.

This aligns with how Canonical manages Ubuntu's interim releases, which are supported for only nine months. Ubuntu 24.10 was never intended for long-term use. Instead, it was aimed at users who wanted easy access to the latest features and refinements Ubuntu had to offer.

With its support window now closed, it's time to consider your next steps. 👇