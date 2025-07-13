Programming and Standards

TL;DR With GLIBC 2.33+, you can build a shared library multiple times targeting various optimization levels, and the dynamic linker/loader will pick the highest version supported by the current CPU. For example, with the layout below, on a Ryzen 9 5900X, x86-64-v3/libfoo0.so would be loaded: [...]

[...]

Note that the lowest-level library, targeting x86-64-v1 , is not installed to a subdirectory, but to the path where the library would normally have been installed. This has the nice property that on systems not using GLIBC, and thus not having hwcaps available, package installation will still result in a loadable library, albeit the version with the worst performance. And a careful observer might have noticed that in the example above, the library is installed to a private ggml/ directory, so this mechanism also works when using RUNPATH or LD_LIBRARY_PATH .