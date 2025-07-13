news
Free and Open Source Software
Nornir - pluggable multi-threaded framework
Nornir is a pure Python automation framework intented to be used directly from Python. While most automation frameworks use their own Domain Specific Language (DSL) which you use to describe what you want to have done, Nornir lets you control everything from Python.
One of the benefits we want to highlight with this approach is the ease of troubleshooting, if something goes wrong you can just use your existing debug tools directly from Python (just add a line of import pdb & pdb.set_trace() and you’re good to go). Doing the same using a DSL can be quite time consuming.
What Nornir brings to the table is that it takes care of dealing with your inventory and manages the job of dispatching the tasks you want to run against your nodes and devices. The framework provides a very simple way to write plugins i
Hypatia - research tool for the Linux desktop
Hypatia is a research tool for the Linux desktop. It’s designed to provide at-a-glance information about the topics you’re reading, or about things you’re curious about. It lets you find definitions, explanations, and answers related to the text on your display without removing you from the context or making you navigate away.
For those familiar with the lookup feature in Apple operating systems, it works in a similar way, but is much more powerful, and can be triggered independently without having to force-touch on a single word.
At launch, there are three main action areas:
Instant Answers (provided by DuckDuckGo). Dictionary and thesaurus (provided by Wiktionary, via the FreeDictionaryAPI). Wikipedia Entries.
Searching for any term or phrase will search those sources for information, and the app will present any relevant results that it finds.
muttum - guess a word in few attempts
Pick a dictionary and try to find the random word.
First letter is fixed, so every board is a new challenge.
The application takes into account full dictionary data and doesn’t apply any word censorship.
As words can be offensive and muttum developpers don’t have resource to filter third-party dictionaries, muttum advertises its content as violent.
The end-of-game screen also includes a link to an online dictionary giving the full definition of the word, and potentially explicit images.
Nottodbox - organize notes, to-dos and diaries
Nottodbox is a highly customizable WYSIWYG-like editor for notes, to-dos and diaries.
It lets you allows you to create and organize notes, to-dos, and diaries with rich text support in popular formats.
In today’s fast-paced world, we often have multiple tasks to handle simultaneously. That’s why you can open multiple documents at once in the desired row x column layout.
You can change the style and color scheme of the application to make it feel more like home.
COMTool - serial debug tools
COMTool is a cross platform serial debug tool.
