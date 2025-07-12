news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Code, karaoke, and creativity: Meet Matthew
Meet Matthew, a 15-year-old creator and youth mentor at Code Club, who builds his own projects and inspires peers by organising hackathons.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Discover Raspberry Pi in Bristol this summer at our pop‑up store
Calling all makers, coders, and curious minds: for two exclusive days, we’re bringing the Raspberry Pi store experience to Bristol.
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2025-07-06 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (27/2025): Releases, Reports and Setbacks