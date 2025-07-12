Kernel: Lustre at Google, RDNA 3.5 by AMD

New GFX 11.5.3 files hint at 'Gorgon Point' APU looming

AMD has dropped a fresh pile of RDNA 3.5 integrated GPU firmware into the Linux firmware repository, paving the way for its next round of silicon without the usual fanfare.

Among the files now sitting in `linux-firmware.git` is firmware for GFX 11.5.3, yet another twist on RDNA 3.5. Earlier entries include GFX 11.5.0 for Strix Point, 11.5.1 for Strix Halo, and 11.5.2 for Krakan Point. That makes this latest one look suspiciously like it belongs to the rumoured "Gorgon Point" APU, tipped to show up in the Ryzen 9000G series.

None of this is confirmed by AMD. The company plays its cards so close to its chest it practically swallows them. But the timing is worth noting. AMD usually shoves these firmware files into the public repo either at launch or after it, as it did with the MI350X accelerator range. Seeing these turn up ahead of schedule could mean something is brewing.